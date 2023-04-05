Hülkenberg and Albon protagonists in Melbourne

Nico Hulkenberg it was perhaps the happiest surprise of the Australian Grand Prix, leading his Haas first in Q3 and then in the points zone. A result that rewards the German’s work and professionalism and does justice to Günther Steiner’s choice, discussed and questionable until a few days ago, to replace Mick Schumacher with his much more experienced compatriot.

Like the #27, Alex Albon was also delivering impressive results in the Williams, but unlike Hülkenberg the Anglo-Thai saw his race finish into the wall coming out of turn-6.

Hülkenberg, the reflexes are still there

In spite of 35 years and three seasons away from Formula 1 “on the front line” (he was in fact the reserve of Racing Point, which later became Aston Martin), the Haas driver has maintained the reflexes of the past, as demonstrated by his reaction to the accident of Williams’ colleague. Even the US team underlined how its driver dodged a potentially very violent accident by a matter of millimetres.

Three years out but those reflexes are as good as ever 💪 A race-saving reaction from Nico to avoid Albon’s accident in Sunday’s race. #HaasF1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/AQFX9v54ex — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) April 5, 2023

Hülkenberg, a return rewarded by points

In the Drivers’ World Championship, the German driver is already at six points, sensationally the same as Charles Leclerc: raise your hand who would have predicted it on the eve of the World Championship. Of course, it is not a situation destined to last, but with the seventh place in Melbourne (which after the chaos in the restart was even a P4) Hülkenberg confirmed that he can absolutely stay in Formula 1.