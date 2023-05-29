5 seconds to Hülkenberg

There is an atmosphere of anger and disappointment in the house Haas after Monaco Grand Prixespecially for the decisions made by the Race Direction towards Nico Hulkenberg. The German’s GP was in fact compromised right from the start due to a decisive manoeuvre, which did not cause an accident or serious contact, to the detriment of the Williams of Logan Sargeant. At the entrance to turn 5, those of the Mirabeau, Hülkenberg flanked the American with a move to the limit, however considered incorrect by the marshals, who in fact inflicted a 5 second penalty to the Haas pilot.

The German rejects the controversy

As if that weren’t enough, the 35-year-old didn’t serve the penalty correctly, which is why Race Direction added another 10 second penalty at number 27. A decision, especially the one relating to the maneuver on Sargeant, considered by many to be excessive, even if Hülkenberg did not want to create controversy about what happened: “The weekend wasn’t the best, but still the race was fun, with all the different stages with different tires and conditions – commented – I’m glad I finished it. The pace was quite good when I had a clear track, but for most of the race I was stuck in traffic. In a way, I think that the problems we had were specific to Monacoso I hope that in Barcelona we will be in a better position”.

Furious Steiner

Also for these episodes, Hülkenberg closed only at 17th place, still doing better than Magnussen, 19th. The fact remains that the penalty imposed on the German was not accepted by the Team Principal Günther Steinerwho commented on the ‘sentences’ against his pilot as follows: “We tried to do everything possible to get into the points – he added – it doesn’t make sense to finish twelfth, thirteenth or fourteenth, so we decided to take a gamble at the end, staying out and then pitting on extreme wet tyres, because you never know what could happen, but it didn’t work. The race was lost in qualifying and we knew that if something special didn’t happen, we couldn’t get into the points. We tried, everyone worked hard to make it happen. We received a penalty, we don’t know whyon the first lap. Again, the FIA ​​has not been consistent, but it seems to be the norm by now“.

Magnussen’s comment

Very similar, at least on trying to have done what it could to reach the top-10, also the comment of Kevin Magnussen: “We have tried everything. We tried to do the opposite of everyone, but it didn’t work. At first, in the dry, it looked interesting, but then when the rain came I stood outside hoping for a safety car or a red flag, but of course that didn’t happen. We finished last, we put the full wet tires on but we weren’t able to get them up to temperature, so the race was already over. We had nothing to lose.”