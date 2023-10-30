It was a B-side challenge between Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg. As anyone who watched the Mexican F1 GP knows, in the second part of the race the Frenchman from Alpine was closing in on the German’s Haas. And while he was doing it he announced on the radio: “Tell Haas I’m about to overtake her.” A little presumptuous, but with a certain cheerfulness. Which doesn’t hurt, in these times and with these grand prix in which only Max Verstappen always wins. It’s a shame for Ocon who followed that announcement with a long chase, with a long defense of Hulk who was celebrating his two hundredth GP in Formula 1 at Hermanos Rodriguez.