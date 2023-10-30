French Alpine radio team: “Tell Haas I’m about to overtake the Hulk.” But the operation took longer than expected and the German, who didn’t like it, “retaliated” with a poisonous message
It was a B-side challenge between Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg. As anyone who watched the Mexican F1 GP knows, in the second part of the race the Frenchman from Alpine was closing in on the German’s Haas. And while he was doing it he announced on the radio: “Tell Haas I’m about to overtake her.” A little presumptuous, but with a certain cheerfulness. Which doesn’t hurt, in these times and with these grand prix in which only Max Verstappen always wins. It’s a shame for Ocon who followed that announcement with a long chase, with a long defense of Hulk who was celebrating his two hundredth GP in Formula 1 at Hermanos Rodriguez.
sparkling social media
—
Then, in the end, Ocon passed and finished with a small point, tenth. While Nico stopped in 13th place. Who then, after the race, read his rival’s team radio and then sent him a message via Twitter: “You must have really liked my backside if it took you so long to overtake me.” Ocon’s reply is ready: “You haven’t seen mine for a long time.” Cheerfulness.
#HulkenbergOcon #duel #track #barbs #social #media #my.. #backside