Exactly as happened between the 2021 and 2022 championships, next season too will see various changes on the starting grid, with the exception of the three top teams. In this sense, if we analyze the middle-lower part of the constructors’ classification, one of the teams that will implement an internal change will be Haaswhich in 2023 will focus on Nico Hulkenberg in place of Mick Schumacher, whose future is still uncertain. The US team will therefore rely on the experience of the German driver, back from three seasons in Aston Martin as third driver and took to the track for the first two GPs of the world championship, thanks to Vettel’s unavailability.

Apart from two other appearances in 2020, in that case to replace Sergio Perez at Racing Point, the 35-year-old will return full-time as a factory driver for the first time since 2019, in a career in the top flight that began in 2010 and continued between Williams, Sauber, Force India and Renault. For the past three seasons, Hülkenberg has thus done the job of test driver in Aston Martin, contributing to the development of the single-seater before making his debut in Haas in the post-season tests in Abu Dhabi.

Yet, after his first rounds with the US team, the German provided a curious answer to the question about the main ones differences between Aston Martin and Haas, especially in management mode of the teams: “There are none – has explained – Aston Martin has a lot more people doing marketing but as far as the number of people working they are all the same so there is no difference. It is too early to comment on the differences in the engineering processes, also because I was only on the track for one day, but most of the teams have a fairly similar structure in terms of meetings and procedures. So far, from what I’ve seen, there is no problem or lack of anything“.