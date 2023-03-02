Tense stories

When, towards the end of last season, Haas announced the pairing of drivers for 2023, many could not help but smile mischievously. Alongside the very confirmed Kevin Magnussen, in fact, Gunther Steiner had decided to call the other veteran Nico Hulkenberg, now out of the role of full-time ‘owner’ driver since 2019. The antipathy between the two was in fact famous in the Circus from the GP of Hungary 2017, when the German went to look for the Haas driver in the mixed area to complain about a maneuver performed in the race by Magnussen, which had forced Hulkenberg to run off the track during a duel. “Congratulations, you confirm yourself as the most unsportsmanlike driver on the track“, the then Renault driver had said to his Danish colleague. In response, Magnussen had addressed his rival with an eloquent “Suck my balls“, which does not require special translations.

The thaw

Throughout this preseason though, Magnussen and Hulkenberg were often seen chatting and joking together, like two model teammates. A radical transformation compared to the past whose origin was explained in the press conference to present the Sakhir weekend by the German driver himself. Hulk traced the ‘peace’ between him and Magnussen to last year, when the Dane was chosen at the last minute by Haas to replace Mazepin and Hulkenberg took part in the first two GPs to replace Sebastian Vettel, who tested positive for Covid. “We broke the ice here 12 months ago when I was brought in to replace Seb – declared the #27 of the American team – Sunday morning there was a group photo and we happened to find ourselves one behind the other”.

“So far, so good”

Continuing his entertaining story, Hulkenberg explained that he wanted to take the initiative first, trying to defuse the tension with his old adversary. “I joined him and with a smile I repeated the words he had said to me. That was when our relationship started, 12 months ago, and I’d say it’s been pretty good since then. We got together a few times during the winter to attend some media events and so far everything is fine”. A statement that will certainly please team principal Gunther Steiner, forced in the past on several occasions to experience rather tense relationships between his two guides.