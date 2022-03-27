Jeddah it is probably one of the worst possible tracks for a ‘novice’ or for those who have to get used to speed again. It is a street circuit, but it also has very high speeds: in case of a mistake, there is no way to fix it, and the driver ends up thanking Hans, Halo and every safety improvement that allows him to get by with a few hours in hospital, like happened to Mick Schumacher. His compatriot Nico Hulkenberg will have seen the accident and has already experienced the track, having to replace Sebastian Vettel again this weekend.

The former Renault finished his qualifying in Q1 and is not very optimistic in view of the race. Both because the Mercedes engine does not guarantee the thrust of last year, and because Jeddah represents a huge challenge for those who (until a few days ago) did not race in Formula 1 since 2020: “Qualifying could have been better – recognized the German – I made mistakes in turns 1 and 13 which probably cost me three tenths. This circuit is intense and fast and it was difficult for me to get used to it after a period away from racing. In a purely physical sense, this could be one of the most difficult races of my career. But my goal is to make progress, complete the race and provide as much information as possible to the team to continue developing the car“.



