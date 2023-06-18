The Hulkenberg feat

Haas is getting a taste for it: when the track is wet and chaos reigns supreme on the track, the American team gets excited. It happened last year in qualifying at Interlagos, it happened again today at the Montreal circuit. If in Brazil Kevin Magnussen had conquered the pole position – later thwarted by the Sprint race – Nico Hulkenberg grabbed a very unexpected front row today, which will see him start tomorrow alongside world champion Max Verstappen. The German veteran, who is still chasing his first career podium, was good and lucky in making the most of the track conditions, then benefiting from the red flag.

Steiner’s analysis

Gunther Steiner, team principal of the American team, celebrated the second starting position grabbed by his driver to the microphones of Sky Sport F1, without however losing sight of the concrete objective to be conquered tomorrow: world championship points to return to moving up the Constructors’ championship standings. “Situations were very complicated and today it was easier to do the wrong thing than the right thing – declared the manager from Bolzano – the weather changed very quickly and was difficult to follow. We must applaud the team and the rider, because they did the right things at the right time. You have to take advantage of the opportunities, even if Nico told me that the race is tomorrow and that we need to score points tomorrow“.

“He’s always a bit like that – ironized Steiner, emphasizing the calm disposition of Emmerich’s driver – qualifying is important for him, but the race is even more so. Tomorrow will be tough, but today is a great day for the team, because when we take advantage of these opportunities it means we’ve done a good job. Yesterday Nico broke his engine in FP2 and didn’t do any long runs, while we tried different things with Kevin after the problems in Barcelona with the pace, but we need to find something else for the race.”.

“In the first long run – concluded the boss of the Kannapolis team, recalling what happened in Spain – we wasted too much time stabilizing the rubber. Tomorrow we have to see how it goes. It looks like it will be dry, but logically I’m more worried because the race pace in Barcelona wasn’t what we wanted. Here, however, the circuit is different, there are no corners with a lot of load and maybe it will be better, but we have to wait for tomorrow”.