A weekend that was overall below expectations for the Haas in Hungary, the American team will be back this weekend on the legendary circuit of Spa Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prixthe last one before the summer break. An event in which the team will aim to regain the points zone after the two top-10 placings achieved by Nico Hulkenberg in Austria and at Silverstone, demonstrating the progress made by the Ferrari-powered team.

The basics for redemption

A goal that could also be favored by the particular feeling of the German driver on this track, where he came close on two occasions to the dream, not yet achieved, of the first podium of his career: in 2012 and 2016, in fact, the #27 finished in fourth position, in both cases with Force India. With the Belgian GP we enter the second half of the world championship, which Hülkenberg will want to inaugurate with a return to the top ten before the break: “Spa is definitely a unique race, always a great challenge. – he has declared – being the last one before the summer break means you want to give your best before a short rest period. I have had good results here, and With the car working as it should we should hope for a competitive weekend. For the summer break, I will spend a few days in Bavaria with my family. Mountains, relaxation and recharging and then I will return to training to be ready for the second part of the season”.

The strengths of the VF-24

A story in Belgium different from the one experienced by Kevin Magnussenwho achieved eighth place as his best result in 2018, always with Haas. However, for the Dane a reversal of trend cannot be ruled out this year, waiting for a break that could give him new opportunities for his future in F1: “Spa is one of my all-time favourite circuits and the closest to a home race, at least geographically, for me. – has explained – It’s a circuit that everyone likes, and Eau Rouge is always a thrill, even if technically it’s a rather easy corner. We were efficient on the long straights, so our strengths should come out and shine here.. It’s always an exciting race, with unpredictable weather, and we hope that with our car, which has proven to be good on all the circuits so far, we can have a good race”.