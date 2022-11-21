Among the couples of 2023 that enthusiasts will see with the most interest is certainly that of the Haas. A smaller team, of course, but with riders who have an interesting history. Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg in fact, they have had several disagreements in the past: one above all, after a duel on the track in the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix, topped off with a “Suck my balls honey” entered the history of recent F1.

Now Hülkenberg and Magnussen will have to find a way to get along, also because team principal Günther Steiner is not the patient type who lets certain attitudes pass. According to the German, time has healed relations: “I expect to get along with Kevin. We, I think, cleared up the incident and broke the ice earlier this year. I greeted him with the exact same words as in 2017 and it was a lot of fun for him is nice. I absolutely don’t mind working and racing alongside him. I think that we are both adults, we respect each other each other and we’ll be racing for the team, so no problem“.

In tomorrow’s Abu Dhabi tests, the German will make his debut driving the Haas. The team expects from him what Mick Schumacher failed to deliver: constant performance. For the first taste of driving the tasks are very easy: “The most important thing for tomorrow is that I can understand today’s cars and especially Haas. It’s a boon for next year. Three days of pre-season testing isn’t long before the start of the championship, then going around tomorrow will be convenient for me. For me it’s just a small appetizer to understand how the car works, how the drivers adapt, and all those basic things that you can already understand right away. And then, of course, take a look at the car, its performance and features“.