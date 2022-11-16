It was September 19, 2019. The Haas through a tweet he formalized the pair of 2020 riders: Kevin Magnussen confirmed – and so far no surprises – as well as Romain Grosjean. The Frenchman’s permanence displaced all insiders, because the Genevan’s quotations were, to say the least, down at the end of a season that was anything but glittering. The seat of the stable led by Gunther Steiner seemed destined to Nico Hulkenbergbut the negotiation ran aground at the climax, probably due to excessive demands from the German in terms of wages.

More than four years have passed, and another tweet from Haas is expected on November 16, 2022, this time with Nico Hulkenberg alongside Kevin Magnussen. A throwback to write a better future after difficult years for the stars and stripes team, which in 2021, in order to survive, decided to revolutionize the pair of drivers by focusing on rookies Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher. The former was driven away from F1 by events that escaped all predictions – i.e. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – while the latter did not defend his seat on the track due to results below expectations and, above all, of costly crashes for Haas.

Hence the decision to resort to safe second-hand, which, as the Magnussen operation has shown, can be successful. In fact, the Danish driver was brought back to F1, to say the least, surprisingly and immediately obtained a fifth place on his debut in Bahrain. Nico Hulkenberg was also able to test the 2022 cars with Aston Martin due to the effect of Sebastian Vettel’s Coronavirus positivity at the beginning of the season. The class of 1987 in 2013 seemed one step away from Ferrari before the officialization of the Kimi Raikkonen-bis and after driving for Sauber he will return to being the owner in the team closest to the Maranello team in terms of technical collaboration.

The prospects for Haas are rosy: for the first time, in fact, the budget of the team led by Gunther Steiner will be comparable to that of its direct competitors. The caliber of the technical director, Simone Stay, there is no discussion and even if Resta seems destined to return to Ferrari following the shocks that are expected following the change of team principal Mattia Binotto, the goodness of the VF-23 will certainly have depended on him. In an F1 in which most of the cover faces are close to 2000 as the date of birth (Oscar Piastri is even a 2001) Haas will be at the starting line for the 2023 season with the 1992 class Kevin Magnussen and the 1987 class Nico Hulkenberg , who will be the only standard-bearer for Germany in light of Sebastian Vettel’s retirement and the absence of a starting driver for Mick Schumacher. The former Williams, Force India, Sauber and Renault driver is the driver with the most active races without ever being on the podium. A taboo to dispel in 2023 as a Haas driver.