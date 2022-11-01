Stoffel Vandoorne is Aston Martin’s new reserve driver for 2023. Lawrence Stroll’s team has already included the F2 champion Felide Drugovich in the development program, but with the Belgian driver they are assured of a driver of absolute depth should a starter between Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have to forfeit.

Vandoorne takes the place of Nico Hulkenberganother indication that the German driver is one step away from returning to being a starter in F1 at the wheel of the Haas, a team he had already touched in the past with which an economic agreement was not found to land at Gunther Steiner’s court in 2020.

“I have observed with great interest the way the team has developed and expanded operationally and I know how incredibly determined it is to make progress in every sector. – the words of Stoffel Vandoorne related to Aston Martin – joining Fernando, who I already know from my Formula One career, and Lance, to help them develop and improve next year’s car, will be an extraordinary job and I can’t wait to work together with the whole team at Silverstone ”.

The team principal Mike Krack commented the arrival at Silverstone of the former McLaren and Mercedes driver in Formula E: “Stoffel has all the skills we need for this new and broader role within the team: he’s fast, analytical, hardworking and a fantastic team man, and will fit perfectly into our growing organization, working alongside ours. another test driver, Felipe Drugovich. The whole team is extremely motivated for next year and the appointment of Stoffel, alongside Fernando, Lance and Felipe, adds to our fantastic driver line-up. This will be an important role for Stoffel and we will rely on him to work hard with our track, simulation and engineering teams to improve our performance for 2023 and beyond. ”