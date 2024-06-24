Always one step away from the top-10

In Spain, for the third time in the last four races, Nico Hulkenberg had to settle for 11th place at the finish line. A result which – given that we are close to the start of the Paris Olympics – has a bit of an impact bitter taste of the wooden medal. In fact, no points for the German Haas driver, who is also steadily confirming himself as the best among those in the ‘second tier’ (at least at team level) of the grid.

The person concerned also joked about it after the Grand Prix, ‘invoking’ the advent of what should become the new scoring system from 2025destined to reward at least the first 12 classified (but there are those who would like to extend it up to the top-15): “I need the new scoring system now – joked the future Audi driver – maybe next year, when it comes, I will get the points for this season too“.

What a difference with the ‘new’ system

Emmerich’s veteran situation actually seems like one perfect spot for supporters of an expansion of the points zone: Under the current system, the Haas driver is 14th in the rankings with six points. If the top 12 finishers in each GP were rewarded, they would instead be 12th at 22. Haas would also have six points more than Alpine in the standings, rather than one less as the current Constructors’ ranking states.

Counting aside however, the former Renault standard bearer is happy with the results progress that the team is making: “Overall, it was a more positive than negative Sunday for us – concluded Hulkenberg – we had a good pace throughout the race and this makes me happy. That’s encouraging for the next few weeks and months. I liked the race, we just needed a better qualifying yesterday and to start further ahead to have a chance of scoring points. We need to optimize our qualifying in the next two races“.