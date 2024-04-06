Top-10 still close

Fresh from the last two grand prix finishes in the points, Nico Hülkenberg has all it takes to be able to finish in the top ten even at the Japanese Grand Prix, scheduled for tomorrow morning at 7:00 am Italian time. The German of Haas in fact he completed his qualifications in 12th positionjust 22 thousandths behind Daniel Ricciardo.

Magnussen in difficulty

The US team can therefore concretely hope for the top-10, but in this case with its #27 driver. It is unlikely that such an outcome could occur with Kevin Magnussenremaining in Q3 and on the penultimate row, with the Dane starting from 18th position: “I think we improved the car for qualifying, but we started quite far from where we were with yesterday's set-up – explained the Scandinavian, who had already underlined the difficulties of the car on the Suzuka track – it wasn't the cleanest track for qualifying, tomorrow we will use this set-up, but we have improved the car and the consistency. The rhythm is still missing. We knew this track wasn't going to be our track, but beyond that, on our side of the garage, we have maybe lost a bit of rhythm in preparing for the weekend. However, we have a race tomorrow and we hope, as in the first three races of the season, to be able to make up some ground. We will definitely try.”

Fun in qualifying

Comments that have little or nothing in common with those of Hülkenberg, who glimpses the points zone at the end of a positive and, above all, fun qualifying: “I am very happy and satisfied of the performance, they were good and clean laps, I had fun in qualifying – he has declared – last year I had a messy session so I was really keen to have a clean one this time and I think we made the most of our package, although it's really marginal that we missed Q3, because it was really the best for us. Things weren't going great in FP1 yesterday, as expected our package isn't very good in Suzuka, so I'm happy with the P12“.