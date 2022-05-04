Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton are already involved in the world of ‘sustainable’ and electric racing in the Extreme E, Nico Hulkenberg decided to follow their example, but by halving the wheels. The German driver, in fact, will be at the start as team principal in the eSkooter championship, a series debuting in 2022 in various cities around the world that will be the scene of electric scooter racing capable of reaching speed peaks of 100 km / h and corners. of bend of 50 °.

“I am thrilled to debut in a completely new role as owner of the 27X team and to become part of this new micro-mobility adventure. – declared the current Aston Martin reserve driver and protagonist replacing Sebastian Vettel in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia – it will definitely be more of a typical racing series and I am sure it is a discipline with great potential, with motorsport experts behind them who take care of its development. Running in urban cities is unique and will be a great stage for developing sustainable and safe mobility “.

“Nico understands what we are trying to achieve on and off the track – the words of Khalil Beschir, co-founder and COO of eSkootr Championship – we are delighted to welcome Nico Hulkenberg’s 27X to the series and look forward to starting working with him. We want to create an accessible discipline that embodies change and inspires a new generation ”.

The first round of the eSkootr Championship will take place on 13 and 14 May in London, the championship according to the calendar it will stop in Italy on 15 and 16 Julybut the city that will host the event has yet to be defined.