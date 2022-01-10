Nico Hulkenberg he has always been a particular character within the F1 Circus. Arriving in 2010 with the not-so-simple reputation of ‘Schumacher’s heir’, the Emmerich native has gone over the years from being a ‘predestined’ to the uncomfortable role of ‘eternal unfinished’. To summarize these two phases of his career are the sensational pole position won at Interlagos in his rookie season, at the wheel of Williams, and the bitter driver record for having played the most GPs (179) without ever having won a podium. Footed by Renault at the end of 2019, Hulk has remained in the paddock for the past two seasons, becoming third driver for Racing Point-Aston Martin and also taking part in 3 GPs in 2020, as a replacement for Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll.

The highest point of the German driver’s career came far from Formula 1. In fact, in 2o15 the then standard bearer of Force India was part of the crew who conquered the Porsche success in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. A company conquers from Hulkenberg in his first (and only) attempt in the very classic French endurance. Now, almost two years after his last GP, the ex-boy prodigy of the minor formulas has decided to invent a parallel career from Journalist. However, if many of his former colleagues are now used to the cameras, the project in which the 34-year-old is embarking is different.

From this season on I will publish small articles on current @ F1 topics on LinkedIn. Today my first one and it’s about the new car. Feel free to check it out! # F1 #HulkReporthttps://t.co/QKAnWIBZZv Street @LinkedIn – Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) January 9, 2022

As he announced through a message published on his social channels, in fact, Hulkenberg seems willing to transform his Linkedin profile into a sort of blog in which to publish some short articles, written in his own hand, on issues related to the world of F1. For this new commitment, the German has also coined a dedicated hashtag – #HulkReport – which accompanies the pieces he signed. The first concerned the new technical regulation, which will come into force this year. In the opinion of # 27 “It’s still too early to make predictions”, but “I would be very surprised if the top teams from previous years are not yet close to the top”.