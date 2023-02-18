The 2023 season will see an all-German change in the line-up of the Haas, who will still rely on Kevin Magnussen but without the presence of Mick Schumacher, not reconfirmed at the end of the last world championship. Instead of him, the US team decided to bet on surprise Nico HulkenbergSchumacher’s compatriot.

An unexpected move also due to the long absence from the starting grid of the 35-year-old, where he showed up for last time in 2019. Since then, while playing the role of third driver in Aston Martin (taking part in 4 GPs in two years to replace the unavailability of Stroll and Vettel), Hülkenberg has never seemed close to an effective official return, also due to a condition psychology admitted only today by German.

Interviewed by Sports Bild a few days before the pre-season tests, the author of 181 GPs disputed explained the reasons that kept him away from F1: “I feel a bit of tension for my comeback, but it’s positive – he has declared – it was a long wait. After 2019 I made a conscious decision to leave F1, knowing there was no going back. From the middle of that year, I was not in the best mental shape. The break allowed me to fare a reset. Of course it was different to follow F1 from afar, but the time was useful and necessary for me. It’s definitely why I’m now very organised, motivated, fresh and ready to attack.”. In conclusion, Hülkenberg added that he didn’t feel any kind of pressure to feel he was the only driver of German nationality present this year: “I don’t feel any weight on my shoulders – It reaffirmed – also because I believe that right now in Germany we are in a phase in which the pressure is a little less strong”.

In 2019 right in the home race a Hockenheimring Hulkenberg on the beloved rain had had the great opportunity to get his first podium in F1, but like many other drivers including Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc he was betrayed by the lack of grip at the last corner of the Motodrome, a mistake that cost him the retirement to the then Renault driver, a disappointment that probably exacerbated the ‘F1 sickness’ felt by the German driver, as he himself admitted.