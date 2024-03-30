by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ricciardo, uphill start

Daniel's start to the season Ricciardo it is dotted with very heavy zeros. Zero points, zero entries into Q3 and zero duels won with Yuki Tsunoda if we don't take into consideration the Bahrain GP, ​​in which he exploited the team order to overtake his teammate in RB without giving up the position.

Hülkenberg's words

The difficulties ofHoney Badger maintaining Tsunoda's pace makes a negative impression not only on those who are working with him, but also on those who have had him at their side in the past. This is Nico's case Hülkenbergteammate of the Australian in Renault in 2019: “They don't really make sense and I don't understand it“, this is the German's comment regarding the difficulties of #3. “In 2019 it was very competitive. Since then, however, he has struggled, even in McLaren and even with the old cars“.

“It's difficult to judge from the outside if you don't have all the information and all the data. I think he's still good, but maybe it was stronger then“.

Future at risk?

According to some rumours, Ricciardo is even in discussion. At the moment it is still too early to outline these scenarios, what is certain is that the Australian must give answers very soon if he wants to avoid going from executioner to victim of the same dynamic that took the seat from Nyck de Vries last year.