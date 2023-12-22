The identity card matters up to a certain point

Nico Hulkenberg in 2023 he has shown that he is still a solid driver to say the least, with an extraordinary affinity for single lap performance in Qualifying. The German clearly won the battle with Kevin Magnussen, guaranteeing Haas 9 points which were not enough to avoid last place in the Constructors' standings.

The performances – and the passport – of the driver born in 1987 have earned the attention of the Sauber-Audi who wanted to bring Hulkenberg back to Hinwil already for 2024, but Gunther Steiner opposed this by triggering the option in his favor that he had on Nico's contract for next season.

The appointment with the house of the four circles in view of 2026 could simply be postponed, given that there are various examples on the starting grid of drivers with a fair amount of experience behind them who are still more than competitive: “Me in Sauber Audi in 2025? Only time will tell. In the meantime, let's see how next season goes. I'm 36, but I can drive until I'm 40. In that sense Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso are two good spots and ambassadors for me“the words of Hulkenberg interviewed by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport.

According to the German driver, the Haas was the most 'disproportionate' car he ever drove in his career in terms of the difference in performance between Saturday and Sunday: “The car was able to achieve absolutely outstanding performance with new tires and evidently I'm not that bad on the flying lap either. In the race, however, the exact opposite happened, from super performances to incredibly negative performances in terms of tire degradation.”