From Bearman to Hulkenberg

Special weekend for the Haas in that of Silverstonebetween present and future. While the American team opened the weekend by announcing Oliver Bearman as its new driver starting next season, another positive result came on track after the double points finish in the Austrian GP.

Still 6th

To conclude in top 10this time, it was exclusively Nico Hulkenberg. Already the protagonist of an excellent qualifying session which saw him finish in sixth positionthe German driver defended this result also in the race, replicating the performance already achieved the previous weekend in Spielberg and which is also equivalent to his best performance of the season: “I’m very happy for the team, eight more points in the standings – commented – a super value. This makes me optimistic for the rest of the season. Now we are definitely fighting for fifth placewhich is obviously positive and nobody expected it a few weeks ago. It’s very encouraging and positive. It was a difficult race, with the rain at the beginning that wasn’t enough for the splits. Here, with the high-speed corners and this kind of grip, it was very risky, but we managed to stay consistent and recover what we had lost at the beginning.”

Progress in the World Cup

In this way, Haas strengthens its seventh position in the constructors’ championship (also thanks to Alpine being out of the points zone at Silverstone) but above all it leads to -4 from Racing Bullstop ten in Britain with Yuki Tsunoda, and -37 from Aston Martin. A progress made even without a top-10 placing Kevin Magnussen, 12° at the finish line and also potentially in the fight for the points zone if it had not been for a strategic error in a race conditioned by the continuous changes in the weather: “We returned to the pits one lap earlywe were in range of Albon, who stayed out for another lap and increased the gap enormously – has explained – the pace wasn’t very good on the soft tyre, I got loose early on and didn’t have a good stint. It’s great that Nico got eight points today, a couple of really good weekends for the team, and it’s very important. I would have liked to contribute a bit, but in the end I couldn’t do it”.