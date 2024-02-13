













The confirmation comes from Variety, whose Sources assured that Mark Ruffalo, current interpreter of Hulk, will not appear in the film. This will surely be a disappointment to fans. Especially if the rumors that General Ross transforms into the red version of the character turn out to be true.

Last weekend, Mark Ruffalo ignited fans' excitement at a press conference. In it they asked him if the next thing for Marvel would be Captain America 4 and he answered yes, but many thought that it affirmed his appearance as Bruce Banner and his alter ego. It is now confirmed that this is not the case.

Additionally, at the same conference the actor told fans not to expect a Hulk solo movie. Since Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, told him that that will never happen. Instead, the angry hero will continue to develop in other characters' adventures. what do you think about this news?

Why did so many believe that Hulk would appear in Captain America 4?

Although Hulk will not have a solo film and will not appear in Captain America 4, it will deal with some open plots from his last film. One of the villains of this installment is The Leader, the alter ego of Samuel Stern who received Banner's contaminated blood in a wound on his head.

Source: Marvel Studios

Comic fans know that this character is one of the Emerald Giant's villains, so it made sense for him to face him.. In addition, General Ross, known for his constant attempts to catch him, will also be back.. Unfortunately it seems that they will not meet again, at least in this film.

