The overwhelming box office success of Deadpool & Wolverine has once again highlighted the different nuances that make up the complex universe of the MCU: there are so many events and contexts to report, so many the characters and the connections between them to be explored further and, the same insiders, have it one above all in the lead.

As reported by the foreign newspaper Screen Rantthe interpreters of Deadpool and Wolverine have given a long interview in which, at a certain point, they were asked what they would have liked to see in Secret Wars“Avengers 6” Coming in 2027:

Ryan Reynolds: “I would love to work with Jordan Peele more than ever, whatever his role!” Hugh Jackman: “I don’t know how we could do it, but I always thought that in a new fight with the Hulk he could easily “carry me around”” Reynolds: “With all due respect to Ruffalo…you’re dying to play Hulk, then” Jackman: “Your work with Deadpool is done now, you can give it a try…”

The short sketch has therefore brought back into fashion one of the most sensational clashes in the Marvel universe: the one that arises from the Hulk and Wolverine rivalrya rivalry so well-known in lore that it even had an animated film (from 2009) entitled “Hulk VS Wolverine”.

You haven't seen it yet Deadpool & Wolverine, marvel movie of the year so far?



