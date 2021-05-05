It took 16 years for the Hulk to wear a Brazilian club kit again. The attacker, who crossed half the world to leave the Vitória and head to Japan, He has returned to his native country to take what are surely his last steps as a footballer. The route promises to be a lake, but at 34 years old the impact since his arrival in Athletic Mineiro It has been unbeatable.

In the absence of the Brasileirao start, the Hulk has returned to South America in style. Proving it in the Libertadores Cup, the forward of the Gallic he has scored four goals in this “start” of the competition. The one who was once one of the most sought-after footballers in Europe seems to have the objective of bringing his team as close as possible to lift the trophy. It is still early days, but for the attack of the Cuca having him in their ranks is an opportunity to give another dimension to the offensive section.

The Hulk’s physique appears to remain intact. One of his hallmarks continues to live up to his nickname, standing out above those players who surround him in matches.. However, the explosiveness and speed are not the same, but in the face of this it has shown to have a greater number of resources to alleviate the loss of certain things. Things that previously did not look so much, especially when he found his best level in Europe.

The Atlético MG forward is leaving a great repertoire of movements and supports without the ball. Something that not only helps him to take advantage of things when he receives the ball, but also helps his teammates and the team. Striking mostly through the center lane, is being a weight player to later take advantage of the bands, which is an area in which the Gallic it has a great capacity to generate danger.

Nor has he stopped being punctual with the goal. Since his arrival at the team led by Cuca, he has accumulated six goals, four of them scored in the highest continental competition. His doublets before America from Cali Y Cerro Porteño They realize that for Hulk the most important thing is no longer his power and his left foot to reach the goal, but how to reach the finish is more important. Being one of the names of South America on its return, we are seeing a new Hulk within the Hulk of always.