Hulk Hogan is also on stage at the Republican convention in Milwaukee that crowns Donald Trump as the candidate for the November 2024 elections. Hulk Hogan, born Terry Bollea, speaks on the last day of the event. The 70-year-old, one of the legends of wrestling, ignites the audience.

Hulk Hogan Rips His Shirt on The RNC Stage “LET TRUMPAMANIA MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” pic.twitter.com/sXZUBazbKI — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) July 19, 2024

“Last week they shot my hero, they tried to kill the next president of the United States,” a passage from Hulk Hogan’s ‘speech’, which closes the speech with his signature move, performed thousands of times in America’s rings. Hulk Hogan tears off his shirt: “Trumpmania is going to make America great again.”