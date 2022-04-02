After 39 years, Atlético again won the Minas Gerais title after defeating rivals Cruzeiro in a single final, 3-1, at the Mineirão Stadium, earlier this Saturday night (2). The name of the game was forward Hulk, the state’s top scorer, with 11 goals in nine games this season. Shirt 7 scored twice: he opened the scoring in the 30th minute of the first half and scored the second, from a penalty, in the final stage. Also in the second half, Argentine central midfielder Nacho Férnandez swung the net in favor of Galo, after an assist from Hulk. Cruzeiro’s goal of honor came in the final minutes, from the feet of forward Edu.

The Galo, commanded by Argentine coach Antonio “El Turco” Mohamed, made the favoritism count. The current national and Copa do Brasil champion had the best campaign in the first phase of the Campeonato Mineiro: he totaled 28 points and stood out with the most powerful attack (28 goals) and the best defense (conceding five goals).

Although defeated, Cruzeiro started the single final at MINeirão better, in front of more than 53,000 fans from the two main clubs in the state. With a high score, Raposa dominated the match until the 25th minute, with creative moves by Edu and Pedro Castro. However, the technical and individual quality of Galo made the difference. At 30 minutes, the scorer received the ball in the middle, took off from defender Eduardo Brock, turned and hit left, opening the score for Galo, with a goal from outside the area, without chance for goalkeeper Rafael Cabral. Before the end, Raposa wasted two chances to draw with Edu and Pedro Castro.

⚫⚪ THREE CHAMPIONSHIP!!! END OF THE GAME AT MINEIRÃO: THE ATLETIC WINS THE CRUZEIRO, 3 TO 1, AND RISES HIS THIRD CONSECUTIVE CUP IN THE STATE! ⚽️ Hulk, twice, and @nachof_26 scored for the Alvinegro title.#VamoRooster #CAMxRAW ️ pic.twitter.com/ydmQ00MR7B — Atletico (@Atletico) April 2, 2022

After the break, Cruzeiro returned motivated to change the history of the game, with full pressure on Galo. Playing fast, Raposa had good opportunities to equal the score. At eight minutes, Edu headed outside the small area. Then at 17, forward Waguinho almost equalized when kicking from the middle, but the goalkeeper Everson, attentive, palmed and avoided the goal. And repeating the script of the first half, Galo’s technical quality stood out, and again with Hulk’s participation: shirt 7 threw the ball to central midfielder Nacho, who dribbled past defender Rômulo before extending the score, in the 19th minute with a right foot pump.

Valente, Cruzeiro sought to reduce the damage. The best chance was in the 30th minute, in a free kick by side Rafael Santos, but the ball, despite being dangerous, went over the goal. The night wasn’t even from Cruzeiro. In the 33rd minute, Hulk was brought down by goalkeeper Rafael Cabral and the referee awarded a penalty. Shirt 7 himself charged and scored the third for Galo. Before the end, at 44, Edu discounted it for Fox, but it was too late.

