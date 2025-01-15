The trip of Joaquín Sánchez and his family through the United States is the main reason for the program The Captain in America. The first episode began with the former footballer’s promise to disconnect from football and focus on the women in his life. However, the green-and-white feeling is difficult to contain.

During a stop in Los Angeles, Joaquín came across a Real Betis club with the most original name imaginable: HulioWood. «I promised my family that I would never talk about football again on this trip, but it just so happened that I came across a Betic club. and I could», Joaquín confessed, laughing.

From a lost license to a Betic club in California

The HulioWood story It is as curious as it is endearing. Rafa García, one of the founders, recounted how his wife found a driver’s license at the door of their house belonging to a certain Emmanuel Castro. «We looked him up on Instagram, he showed up at our house and the first thing he asked us was where our accent was from. When we told him we were from Seville, he couldn’t believe it. He asked us if we were Betic and he showed us his tattoo on his arm that said: ‘Real Betis’ with a green ball».

Emmanuel, the other president of the supporters club, has Spanish roots: his grandmother from Rotahe transmitted his passion for Real Betis. «She was very Betic and had team tiles all over the house. When I went to my first game at the Benito Villamarín and saw how the entire stadium was singing , I understood that it was something unique, very different from any baseball game in the United States».









Real Betis tattoo on Emmanuel’s arm



The captain in America





The name of the club, HulioWood, is a tribute to one of Joaquín’s most iconic moments in the world of football. During his time at Málaga CF, in an interview with Julio Baptista, the Betic captain uttered the legendary phrase: «I don’t even know how to hold a racket, Hulio!», which went viral and remained engraved in the fans’ memories.

Joaquín, honorary president of American lands

The official inauguration of the club had a luxury guest: Joaquín Sánchez himself. The excited founders did not miss the opportunity to name him Honorary President. «It’s something totally unique», declared Rafa.

Joaquín did not hide his joy and gratitude. «Thank you for this reception. I retired a long time ago, but this is what makes me happy. The Betic feeling runs deep inside and I couldn’t help it, although I promised my daughters that there would be no football on this trip.».

Joaquín Sánchez in the Betic club HulioHood



THE CAPTAIN IN AMERICA





Joaquín’s emotional meeting with his followers is part of the first episode of El Capitan en América, Joaquín’s new program on Antena 3. In it, the former soccer player tours the United States with his familyvisiting iconic places such as Santa Monica Beach, the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Beverly Hills.

With moments like this, Joaquín continues to demonstrate that his charisma and Betic feeling have no borders. Shouting “A lot of Betis, a lot of Betis!», a historic day for the green and white community in California closed.