Huittine’s baby abduction | The suspected baby kidnapper denies having done anything criminal – This is what is known about the case now

The baby’s mother survived without serious injuries, although the violence was brutal.

Huitsten The woman suspected of kidnapping a baby denies having committed any crimes in the case, says her assistant, deputy judge Jukka Ylikahri Buzz.

He cannot comment further on the matter because the preliminary investigation is ongoing.

The police have now investigated the matter for more than a week and say that they have made progress in the investigation of the crimes.

According to it, the course of events is now very clear, and the police also have a preliminary idea of ​​the motive for the act.

To each other previously unknown women met for a joint outdoor run near the center of Huittinen on September 28.

The woman suspected of crimes had suggested an outdoor run to the victim through a social media group. In connection with an outdoor run, the woman is suspected of assaulting her victim and then taking her newborn baby with her, the police said.

A few hours later, the police caught the suspect on the bus in Helsinki. The child was unharmed in the possession of the suspect.

Director of Investigation, Crime Commissioner Anna Kivimäki says in a press release on Friday that the suspect inflicted violence on the baby’s mother, which was serious and cruel, but the victim survived the assault without particularly serious injuries.

The police have formed a good understanding of the course of events, and also have a preliminary understanding of the motive of the act. There has been no danger to bystanders.

“Victim was selected because she had a newborn child. The police have indications that the act was planned in advance,” said Kivimäki.

According to Kivimäki, the suspected act can be characterized as very rare, but also exceptionally ruthless.

The police are investigating the case as gross deprivation of liberty and gross assault.

What is known about the suspected woman is that she has been a client of the welfare agency for years. In its decision in September, the Satakunta district court considered that the woman is still unable to monitor her interest and take care of matters concerning her wealth due to her health condition.