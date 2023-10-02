Huittine’s baby abduction | The suspect for kidnapping a newborn baby is a 21-year-old woman from Pori

A 21-year-old woman from Pori is suspected of severely assaulting another woman and taking her newborn baby from Huittisi to Helsinki. The woman was caught the same day.

Police suspects a 21-year-old Pori woman of taking a newborn baby from its mother, according to the arrest information. A woman from Pori is suspected of severely assaulting the child’s mother and taking the baby from her on Thursday in Satakunta Huittinis.

The woman from Pori has no previous criminal convictions, at least not in the local court.

The police caught up with the suspect and the baby a few hours later in Helsinki on the same day. The baby is fine.

The Southwestern Finland police informed about the incident on Sunday. In their press release, the police described what happened as an “exceptional and serious crime”.

The matter is being investigated as suspected gross deprivation of liberty and gross assault. The woman suspected of the crime was imprisoned on Sunday by the court’s decision.

Director of investigations Anna Kivimäki The Southwestern Finland police told HS on Monday that the preliminary investigation is ongoing, and the police are not yet commenting on the details of the case.

Ladies did not know each other beforehand. They met each other on Thursday during a joint outdoor run, which the suspect of the crime had suggested to his victim on social media.

The police said over the weekend that according to the current information, the suspect started his contact with another woman because the victim had a newborn baby.

The police would not comment on where exactly the women were out or where the assault took place.

Ilta-Sanom interviewed a man from Huits said that he saw several police cars and a police drone near the sports area near the city center on Thursday.