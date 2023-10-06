Huittine’s baby abduction | The police have a preliminary idea of ​​the motive of the Huittinen baby kidnapper

Southwestern Finland’s police have a preliminary understanding of the motive of the Huittinen baby kidnapper.

With the police is a preliminary understanding of the motive of the Huittinen baby kidnapper, informs the police of Southwest Finland.

The police have formed a good understanding of the course of events, and also have a preliminary understanding of the motive of the act. The police do not elaborate on the motive in their announcement.

The head of the investigation of the case, the crime commissioner Anna Kivimäki describes the act in the announcement as very rare and exceptionally ruthless.

“The victim was selected because she had a newborn child. The police have indications that the act was planned in advance,” says Kivimäki.

Suspect the baby abduction took place on September 28 in Huittini. The women, previously unknown to each other, met for a joint outdoor run near the center of Huittinen.

A 21-year-old woman from Pori, suspected of the crime, suggested going out to the victim through a social media group. During an outdoor run, a woman from Pori assaulted the mother and then took the newborn baby with her. A few hours later, the police caught the suspect on the bus in Meilahti’s Stockholm street in Helsinki.

Drove the bus Hannah described earlier For Helsingin Sanomat a dramatic stopping moment.

“I knew it was no ordinary stop. They came to the car and said that the back door of the bus is not allowed to be opened. They shouted that the police were checking the car. In the end, a young woman was found in the back seat with a baby.”

The child was unharmed in the possession of the suspect.

