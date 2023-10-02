Huittine’s baby abduction | The bus of the suspected baby kidnapper was stopped “in the style of American movies” in Meilahti

The suspect in the Huittinen child abduction came to Helsinki by bus. The traffic manager of Satakunta transport tells HS about the spectacular police operation.

I suspected the baby kidnapper’s bus was stopped “in the style of American movies” in Helsinki’s Meilahti on Thursday.

Satakunta’s traffic manager tells Helsingin Sanomat about it Petteri Hurskainen.

The police suspect that a 21-year-old woman from Pori took a newborn baby from its mother on Thursday in Satakunta Huittinis.

The bus left Pori at 12:30 and was supposed to arrive in Kamppi, Helsinki at 16:30.

Police however, had apparently received information that a woman suspected of a crime was on the bus. The police stopped the bus in Meilahti on Stockholmkatu.

“The bus was stopped in the style of American movies. There were two police cars in front of the bus and two behind and one on the sides,” says Hurskainen.

The police had also blocked the street. More police got on the bus.

“The driver said that they probably didn’t come to check seat belts when there was such an operation.”

The police removed the woman from the bus and she left on the police’s journey. According to Hurskainen, the woman calmly left for the police.

“There was such a large arsenal of policemen in the car that there was no room for negotiation.”

According to Hurskainen, there were 28 passengers in the bus.

Police about the abduction on Sunday, but the police have not disclosed the location and method of capture to the public. Director of investigations Anna Kivimäki The Southwestern Finland police told HS on Monday that the preliminary investigation is ongoing, and the police are not yet commenting on the details of the case.

The suspected baby kidnapper and the mother of the small child did not know each other beforehand. They had agreed on a joint outdoor run on social media. The baby kidnapper is suspected of having severely abused the child’s mother and taken the baby away from her.

The matter is being investigated as suspected gross deprivation of liberty and gross assault. The woman suspected of the crime was imprisoned on Sunday by the court’s decision.