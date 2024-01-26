Huittine's baby abduction | The baby kidnapped by the Huits was only seven days old – The parents were shocked to the core

The baby kidnapped by Huitstein was only seven days old. The prosecutor demands a sentence of three and a half years for the woman.

Prosecutor demands a three-and-a-half-year sentence for the woman who on Friday was charged in the Satakunta district court in the Huittinen baby abduction case, when the processing of the special event began.

The charges include aggravated deprivation of liberty, aggravated assault and fraud. At that time, the baby was still so small that he didn't even have a name. He was seven days old.

According to the subpoena, the events proceeded like this last September.

The woman planned ahead to adopt the baby and contacted a mother with a newborn baby on Facebook. The woman told the mother that she also has a baby born in September and suggested a meeting with the children.

The woman bought a bus ticket from Huittis to Helsinki and equipped herself with baby accessories and clothes, as well as a hammer, the challenge shows.

Mother and woman met in Huittinis near the bus station. The woman introduced herself as “Taika”, who was supposed to come to the meeting as her friend. The woman had a carrier bag with a baby doll.

They started walking towards the artificial grass field and suddenly the woman hit the mother on the head with a hammer. The mother fell and the pram stood upright.

Woman called the emergency center and the first aid unit arrived. The mother ended up in an ambulance and the woman suggested taking the baby with her. At this point, the mother did not know what had happened and agreed with the woman that she would take the baby to her home, where the baby's other guardian was.

The woman took the baby on a bus to Helsinki, from where she was supposed to take the baby to Lappeenranta. There was a man who had been told by a woman that the baby was his. The woman had told the man that he was the baby's father, the summons states.

The deprivation of liberty lasted about four hours and ended when the police stopped the bus in Helsinki and took the baby away from the woman.

The woman was also charged with fraud when she had believed that the man was the father of the baby. The woman sent the man hundreds of messages and made him believe that he was the father. The woman told the man that he could come pick her and the baby up to Lappeenranta, to which the man also agreed.

The woman also sent hundreds of pictures. So this started a few days before the events in Huittinis.

The man had time to buy a variety of baby needs, such as a bassinet, baby clothes, food and hotel accommodation in Helsinki near the hospital.

The woman is still in custody.

Woman denies that he hit his mother with a hammer. He says that he saw that the mother was on her knees on the ground with her head bleeding. According to the woman, a third person caused the injury, possibly by throwing a stone.

Similarly, he does not admit that he isolated the baby from his environment. According to the woman, the mother herself handed over the baby to her after the injury and the intention was for the woman to take the baby to her father. When this didn't work out, according to what the woman said, she wanted to take the baby to the Women's Clinic in Helsinki, where the baby could later be safely handed over to her parents.

According to him, he had forgotten the hammer in his backpack and he was taking baby supplies to a friend.

The woman says she was shocked by her mother's injury and has a bad memory of the events that followed, she says in her answer to the court. According to him, the intention was not to keep the child alone longer than necessary. She also assured that she has sufficient skills to take care of the baby temporarily.

However, she admits that she has mistaken the man from Lappeenranta for the baby's father.

Infant the mother and father demand substantial compensation from the woman, many thousands of euros, for suffering and trauma-related stress disorder, among other things.

The impact caused the mother a wound of more than four centimeters, which required stitches, a bump on the back of her head and severe pain for weeks.

According to them, the woman's intention was to take the baby to Lappeenranta and adopt him as her own child. The deprivation of liberty lasted for hours, which is a remarkably long time for a newborn child, they argue. At that time, the baby was only breastfed.

The situation caused the parents intense emotional suffering and fear of losing their child. According to them, the woman's behavior was completely surprising, unpredictable and unusual in a country where it is commonplace for small children to be left outside to sleep unattended.