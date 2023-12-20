Huittine's baby abduction | New information about the baby kidnapping: The suspected kidnapper hit the mother on the head with a hammer and took the baby with him to Helsinki

The motive of the suspected baby kidnapper from Huittinen was not clear during the preliminary investigation, says the police of Southwest Finland.

Southwest Finland the police have finished the preliminary investigation of the Huittinen baby abduction, the police say in their press release.

The suspected crime took place on September 28. Two women who did not know each other before met for a joint outdoor activity in the center of Huittinen. One of the women had her newborn baby with her on the outdoor run.

The outdoor activity ended when another woman assaulted the child's mother and kidnapped the baby. The hijacker was caught hours later on the bus traveling from Helsinki. The baby was found unharmed in the possession of the kidnapper.

of HS in October interviewed by the Satakunta bus driver Hannah said that the police stopped the bus in Meilahti and checked the interior. The suspected baby kidnapper, a young woman, was found in the back seat of the bus with the baby. According to Hanna, the arrest was quick and the suspect handled the situation calmly.

Police investigated the case as aggravated deprivation of liberty and aggravated assault. According to the police, the assault was serious and also cruel.

“The suspect inflicted violence on the victim's head using a hammer as his instrument,” says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Anna Kivimäki in the bulletin. According to the police, the mother eventually survived the abuse without particularly serious injuries.

The police according to which the suspect showed planning in his act. He suggested the victim an outdoor run on social media and selected the victim on the basis that she had a newborn child.

“The police have reason to suspect that the woman had planned the act in advance by procuring supplies and booking travel tickets,” says Kivimäki in the announcement.

In addition, he mistook the third person.

“This third person is the one to whom the woman was traveling with the baby when the police caught her in Helsinki,” says Kivimäki.

However, the hijacker's motive has not been fully clarified during the investigation.

About the suspect what is known about the woman is that she has been a client of interest monitoring for years. In its decision in September, the Satakunta district court considered that the woman is still unable to monitor her interest and take care of matters concerning her wealth due to her health condition.

The suspect has been in custody since September. Now the preliminary investigation has been completed, and the case has moved to prosecution. According to the police, the preliminary investigation material must be kept completely confidential, as it contains confidential and sensitive information related to private and family life.