Huittine’s baby abduction | A young woman abused her victim and took her baby – This is what is known about the case now

On Sunday, the police in Southwestern Finland announced an incident in which a young woman assaulted another woman and took her newborn baby. The suspected crime happened in Huittinis on Thursday, when the previously unknown women had agreed on a joint outdoor run.

Police suspects the Pori woman of having severely abused the child’s mother and taken the baby from her last Thursday in Satakunta Huittis. The suspect was caught a few hours later on the bus he was riding on from Satakunta to Helsinki.

The suspected crime took place in Huittinis on Thursday, when the women, who did not know each other before, met each other on a joint outdoor run, which the suspect of the crime had suggested to his victim on social media.

According to Satakunta Kansa's information, the police were on the ground in the vicinity of the sports center and Pellonpuisto's artificial turf on Thursday.

The 21-year-old suspected of the crime is suspected of having started contact with another woman because the victim had a newborn baby.

He is suspected of severely assaulting his victim while out on Thursday and then taking possession of her newborn.

Suspect left Pori on the same day for Helsinki, where the police found her and the baby on the bus a few hours later. The police had received information that a woman suspected of a crime was on the bus.

About the baby seizure the suspect’s bus was stopped before the final stop in Meilahti, Helsinki. The driver did not know in advance who was on board or why the police stopped the bus.

According to the bus driver, a woman had sat in the back of the bus and carried the newborn in a breast-pack inside the coat so that nothing but the head-coat was visible.

The police started a spectacular police operation, where they blocked and inspected the bus on Stockholm Street. In the end, it removed the suspected woman from the bus, who calmly left for the police.

The child’s father said Ilta-Sanom on Mondaythat mother and baby are fine.

For a crime the suspected woman was arrested on Sunday by court order. The Southwestern Finland police announced on Sunday that the matter is being investigated as a suspected gross deprivation of liberty and gross assault.

The woman from Pori has no previous criminal convictions, at least not in the local court.

The preliminary investigation of the case is still ongoing, and the police are not yet commenting on the details of the case, said the head of the investigation Anna Kivimäki From the Southwestern Finland police on Monday to HS.

The police have not commented on where exactly the women were out or where the assault took place. The man from Huittis told in an interview with the people of Satakunta that he saw police cars near the Huittinen ice rink on Thursday.

In addition to the police, some of the eyewitnesses said, among other things, that he had flown a drone a short distance away around the sports center Spiraali and the Pellonpuisto artificial turf field.