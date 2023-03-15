Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Huittinen | The truck overturned on the road and the car drifted into a field, causing traffic problems until noon

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
The drivers of neither vehicle were injured.

The drivers of neither vehicle were injured.

With full trailer A container truck overturned on Tuesday morning on highway 2 in Huittinis, the rescue service informs.

According to the rescue service, the accident happened about a kilometer from the Raijala crossing in the direction of Kokemäki.

The truck is partially in the driving lane, which is why traffic is directed along the other driving lane. The truck is partly in the lane leading to Pori.

According to the rescue service’s estimate, the traffic disruption caused by the lifting work of the truck will last until 12 o’clock.

In an accident a car was also involved, which drove into a field by the side of the road. People of Satakunta according to the report, the truck collided with the car driving ahead while it was turning right from the road.

The drivers of neither vehicle were injured.

A passenger car drove into a field in an accident. Picture: Arja Harjunmaa / People of Satakunta

