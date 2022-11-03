Huittinen | The car crashed into the shop wall, the bench came through the wall

A bench in the store’s yard came through the wall in Huittinis on Wednesday due to a collision with a car. The driver is suspected of endangering traffic safety.

Sedan crashed into the wall of the K-market in Huittinis on Wednesday morning.

According to the Southwestern Finland police release, the passenger car was driven by a woman over 70 years old. The accident happened a little after 11 o’clock. The driver told the police in a preliminary interview that he had messed with the pedals and mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

The driver’s breath test gave a result of 0.35 per thousand. It falls short of being punishable.

The vehicle and the wall of K-Market Härkäpakar were damaged as a result of the events. The driver is suspected of endangering traffic safety.

In the store the seller who was at the time of the event was scared when the light-built shelf suddenly fell, says the K-Market Härkapakari merchant Eveliina Perälä.

“When he went to pick it up, he noticed that wool was sticking out of the wall.”

According to Perälä, the car hit the fixed furniture in front of the outer wall, which includes a table and benches. There is a parking lot next to them.

Due to the force of the collision, the table and the bench hit the shop wall, and the chair part went through the wall.

The masonry of the store’s outer wall was damaged in the collision. However, the window remained intact.

“It was lucky in the accident that the furniture was in front. Otherwise, the window would probably have broken.”

According to Perälä, the repair of the damage to the wall is being investigated.

“This is not a small matter. The wall has not yet been repaired today, Thursday.”

However, the shop has been in use as usual despite what happened.

The situation was resolved quickly on the shop side in agreement with the driver, Perälä says.

“She came shopping like other women after what happened.”