Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Huila won the second B tournament and maintains his chances of promotion

November 16, 2022
Hujila vs. boy

Hujila vs. boy

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Hujila vs. Boy

Boyacá Chicó lost the first of its three chances to return to A.

Atlético Huila defeated Boyacá Chicó in kicks from the penalty spot and won the second part of the year in the promotion tournament, to qualify for the B final. The game, in 90 minutes, ended 1-0.

Andrés Amaya scored the winning goal for those led by Néstor Craviotto, who will now have to play a new final against the checkers, this time, for a direct place in the first division.

Whoever wins that series will be in A next year and the loser will have to play against the first in the reclassification, Deportes Quindío, for the second promotion. Fortaleza was left with no options to promote.

News in development.

SPORTS

