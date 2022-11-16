Huila won the second B tournament and maintains his chances of promotion

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Hujila vs. boy
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Hujila vs. Boy
Boyacá Chicó lost the first of its three chances to return to A.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 15, 2022, 10:14 PM
Atlético Huila defeated Boyacá Chicó in kicks from the penalty spot and won the second part of the year in the promotion tournament, to qualify for the B final. The game, in 90 minutes, ended 1-0.
Andrés Amaya scored the winning goal for those led by Néstor Craviotto, who will now have to play a new final against the checkers, this time, for a direct place in the first division.
Whoever wins that series will be in A next year and the loser will have to play against the first in the reclassification, Deportes Quindío, for the second promotion. Fortaleza was left with no options to promote.
News in development.
SPORTS
November 15, 2022, 10:14 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Huila #won #tournament #maintains #chances #promotion
Leave a Reply