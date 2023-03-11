Atlético Huila achieved its second victory in the 2023-I League by defeating Jaguares 1-2 this Friday, at the Jaraguay stadium, in Montería.

Before the first minute of play was over, Jaguares went ahead with a header from Omar Duarte, after a great cross from Carlos Mario Pájaro. Duarte did not celebrate the goal because of his past in Huila.

Huila tied the game, also with a header. Leonardo Escorcia finished off after a corner kick from Blas Díaz, in the 16th minute.

Then, in the 40th minute, the Brazilian Marcus Vinicius took advantage of a rebound on the edge of the area to give victory to those led by the Argentine Néstor Craviotto.

Huila took an important step towards permanence

Although still not out of last place in the relegation table, Huila achieved its second consecutive victory and approached Unión Magdalena and Alianza Petrolera in that classification.

Results of date 8

Jaguars 1-2 Huila

Cali vs. Bucaramanga (Saturday, 4 p.m., Win+),

National vs. Millionaires (Saturday, 6:10 p.m., Win+)

Boyaca Chico vs. Medellín (Saturday, 8:20 p.m., Win+)

Golden Eagles vs. Pereira (Sunday, 4 p.m., Win+)

Junior vs. Envigado (Sunday, 6:10 p.m., Win+)

Oil Alliance vs. Union Magdalena (8:20 p.m., Win+)

Once Caldas vs. Pasture (Monday, 8:10 p.m., Win)

Tolima vs. Equity (Tuesday, 6 p.m., Win)

Santa Fe vs. America (Tuesday, 8:10 p.m., Win+)

League standings

