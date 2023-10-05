Atlético Huila is going through a difficult time in Colombian Professional Football: it still hasn’t won and is sinking deeper and deeper into the relegation zone. However, The Huilense team was the protagonist of a controversial ‘play’, where a ball boy prevented an action that could have ended in a goal for Equidad, this Monday.

In the last play of the game, Johan Rojas arrived at the local area with good chances of scoring and at the moment he was preparing to finish the ball, A ball boy decided to throw a ball onto the field of play to prevent the rival attack from ending in a goal.

Automatically, referee Alexander Ospina, who dropped his whistle at that moment, decided to send off the rogue ball boy who damaged the play.

The action unleashed strong protests from the La Equidad players, who could not believe what had happened on the field of play, because a ‘play’ that went around the world and generated great controversy in the country.

At the end of the match, the central judge expressed in Win Sports+ that: “What they did is rude. We have to play against all these things, the penalty and now this.”

Millionaire penalty

This Thursday, Dimayor confirmed the fine against Atlético Huila for the controversial action of its ball boy. The Disciplinary Committee of the Professional Football Championship decided to impose on the team a financial penalty of more than 27 million pesos.

“Club Deportivo Atlético Huila SA sanctioned with a fine of twenty-seven million

eight hundred forty thousand pesos ($27,840,000) for incurring the infraction described in literal g) of article 78 of the CDU of the FCF; in the match played for the 15th date of the BetPlay Dimayor II 2023 League, against Club Deportivo La Equidad Seguros SA,” he reported.

Furthermore, the Committee learned of the facts constituting an alleged disciplinary infraction through the reports of the referee and the field commissioner.

“At minute 90+4 there was an attacking action by the Equidad team, when they were in the Huila team’s penalty area, a ball boy threw a ball which interfered with the game. Play was stopped and resumed according to the rules. Said ball boy was expelled for his bad behavior; which goes against the spirit of the game and sportsmanship. The ball boy was identified as Luis Amaya,” the central judge indicated in his report.

