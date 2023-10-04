Atlético Huila They still haven’t won and are sinking deeper and deeper into the relegation zone. However, a controversial ‘play’ prevented an action that could have caused him to lose the match against La Equidad, this Monday in Neiva.

In the last play of the match, Johan Rojas, a midfielder from La Equidad who this Monday was called up to the Colombia Under-23 National Team for the Pan American Games in Santiago, arrived at the local area with good chances of scoring.

However, a ball boy damaged the play: he threw a ball onto the playing field and prevented Rojas from kicking into the goal. Referee Alexander Ospina dropped his whistle at that moment.

Ospina sent off the ball boy and resumed the game with a dropped ball, amid strong protests from the La Equidad players.

Ball boy speaks

This Wednesday, the ball boy who was the protagonist of this event broke the silence and spoke about the action.

His name is Luis Amaya and is part of the minor divisions of Atlético Huila. Amaya, born in Barrancabermeja and raised in Antioquia, talked about what he did.

“I did it for the love of the club. I saw that they were going to score a goal and I said ‘it can’t be done’ and I threw the ball…”said the ball boy on Caracol Radio’s Vbar.

Then he added: “I saw that the player was offside…”.

Amaya excused himself, laughing, saying that he did it because of Atlético Huila’s difficult moment. “The team suddenly sinks deeper into relegation ha ha ha ha.”

He assured that he only received a correction from a manager he does not know. “I won’t do it again. That looked very bad.”. A man told me that it was done badly and he wouldn’t do it again… “.

After throwing the ball, Amaya was sent off by the referee and left laughing. “He told me to get out and I left the court…” he said. And about his laughter, he commented: “Because people were shouting my last name, how good, how good…”.

Huila Communiqué

Huila, in a statement, stated that it rejected what had happened and that it would take corrective measures so that it would not be repeated.

In addition, Huila offered public apologies to La equity, which was the team that felt harmed.

