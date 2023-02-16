The second goal of the 17-year-old son of art was exceptional, which allowed his team to reach penalties and then qualify for the final of the Lega Pro cup. The club locks him down: there is already an agreement for a four-year contract

Juventus Next Gen won the Serie C Italian Cup final, beating Foggia on penalties (7-5). At the Moccagatta in Alessandria, in front of 2,500 spectators (mostly fans from Puglia), the talent of Brambilla’s boys prevailed over the experience of one of the best-equipped teams in the category, which had also taken the lead in the first minutes of the match ( already strong from the 2-1 obtained in the first leg). The youngest of the twenty-two on the field, still a minor, took the stage and the applause: Dean Huijsen. Juve have decided to promote the Dutch defender born in 2005 to the second team after a few first appearances over the Christmas period (in a friendly) and after being a protagonist in the first few months of the season in the Under 19s: it was he who scored the two black and white goals that they brought the challenge back into balance, and therefore the shots from eleven meters. See also Dybala: “Mou, more dialogue than Allegri. Many times we didn't get along with him "

The protagonist — After scoring the opening goal from a corner kick late in the first half, Huijsen did something extraordinary in the opening stages of the second half. A serpentine between the opponents with ball and chain from midfield to the edge of the opposing area, up to firing an unstoppable torpedo. Juve has already secured him for the future: next April 15, on his eighteenth birthday, he will sign a four-year contract, the agreement is already done. The Dutchman, son of art (his father was a young promise from Ajax, Seedorf’s teammate), was taken from Malaga in the summer of 2021: he was already playing in the Primavera despite being much younger, for this reason on the his tracks were also Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Betis, Sevilla and Villarreal. “We thought Juventus were the best choice because, as a defender, he can learn a lot from the Italian school,” explained Donny, the father. While Brambilla, after the success with Foggia, spoke of the boy like this: “We did the things we thought about, bringing him to Next Gen from Primavera. We knew he could be there, he is a boy with many qualities ”. And Pessotto again: “He really wants to get there, he’s intelligent. He knows how to learn from mistakes and has personality. We rely so much on him.” See also Cambiaso, today against and tomorrow not: the Juve project on him. And on the wings

The other talents — Not only Huijsen though. Among the talents that have made Juventus managers proud – most of them present for the occasion: from Cherubini to Storari, Manna, Pessotto, Tognozzi, Morganti, Scaglia and other youth sector collaborators – there are many others who have grown in recent years and improved a lot, which can aspire to the jump in category. Barrenechea is a midfielder who is ready to take another step forward in his career, just like Barbieri, the right-back Allegri calls more frequently to the first team. Riccio, central defender, is one of the players who came up throughout the Juventus youth process. Sekulov, who has similar characteristics to Chiesa, has important qualities and it is no coincidence that during the January window he had many requests from abroad and from Serie B. Crespi, the latest arrival from Crotone on loan, made himself decisive by saving a penalty: “he settled in immediately, it’s not difficult in our group – said Brambilla -. He is a serious boy, with important qualities ”. Besaggio and Turicchia played in the Primavera last year: after half a season in Serie C they already seem to be veterans. See also Vlahovic and Milik score, Bologna is a small thing: Juve starts again with the trio

