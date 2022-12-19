It looks like Wolff will become team principal at Williams.

Last week there were quite a few household announcements in terms of Formula 1 team bosses. It all started with Mattia Binotto, who was sacrificed by Ferrari for Frederic Vasseur of Alfa Romeo. Subsequently, Alfa Romeo announced that Andreas Seidl will replace Vasseur. At McLaren, the position will be filled internally. The resignation of Jost Capito still remains open.

Capito was working at Williams and he seemed to have found his way up. Jost is known to be gone, but we don’t know where yet. We do know that he is associated with Volkswagen. He has (successfully) run the VW rally program for years, just like Seidl did at Porsche. The chance that he will float up somewhere in a team that will drive Audi or Porsche engines is very high.

Wolff team principal at Williams

But what happens to the vacated position at Williams? Well, there’s a familiar face ready: Wolff! That reports Racingnews365. And no, we don’t mean Toto Wolff, he will stay with Mercedes for a while. It’s about Susie Wolff, his wife. Susie (once known as Susie Stoddart before Toto took her over) once drove a few test laps for Williams.

She also has experience as a team boss, because she led the Formula E team of Venturi Racing, which – quite coincidentally – also started driving Mercedes engines that year. When Venturi Racing decided to work with Maserati, Susie Wolff decided to leave.

Likely?

It is by no means certain, but it is very probable. Or, as my law professor would say, “with a degree of probability bordering on certainty.” Also GPBlog Susie Wolff tips off Williams. There are two blows to the arm. Firstly: it won’t be the first time that everything is different. According to Tom Coronel, Tom Coronel was the top favorite to drive for Arrows in 2000 and that ended up being Jos.

Second, in all cases Susie Wolff is linked to Williams as team boss, but nowhere have we found concrete evidence that this is actually the case. So a small blow to the arm, but don’t be surprised if there is an announcement this week that Wolff is the new team boss of Williams. Should it come to that, Susie would be the third female team principal. The first was Monisha Kaltenborn (Sauber) and the second was Claire Williams (Williams).

