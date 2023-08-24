Then look how thick this black BMW i7 has become!

The new BMW 7 Series of the G70 generation is a polarizing car. That is not new for BMW, they like to stimulate the senses with their new products. Look, we should not forget that as a manufacturer you have to come up with something new every time. Oh, and it must be a little obvious that it’s a new model.

People like to drive something new and want others to see it too. So an understated beautiful car like the BMW 7 series G11 generation is fun for the enthusiast and person with good taste, BMW also wants to generate a lot of sales and especially in American, Asian and Arab markets, people like a bit of striking design.

For reference, this is standard

Black BMW i7 with modifications

But there is something strange going on, because the BMW 7 Series looks (much) better when it is visually addressed. Of course, it’s all taste and you can just say in the comments ‘man, don’t talk like that this is and will remain ugly’ and you can find that. Or typing.

But this subtly overhauled Siebener (a BMW i7 to be precise) already shows a lot better. And maybe it’s because of the ‘stance’. Nowadays cars have to have the wheels turned in a bit from the factory. Just look at the M3 Touring, Audi S8 or the new E-Class. You can just see that there is often a considerable wheel gap and that the ET value is quite high.

22 inch pattas

In this case you will not be bothered by it, because this copy is equipped with 22-inch rims Foxes. In fact, the model is called the HF8 and is part of the Hybrid Forge model line. Hybrid Forged means nothing more or less than part forged and part cast.

This ensures that the wheels are still somewhat affordable (although that is relative of course. Forged wheels can also be supplied. In terms of size, you can make it even crazier, because 24 inches is also possible. Then you just get a slice of rubber as band, we think so.

Furthermore, the car has been considerably lowered and it also helps in this case that everything is done in black. As a result, the busy design of the M-Sportbumper is also slightly less noticeable.

In short, nowadays when designing cars you no longer have to look at what you initially think of it, but what you can make of it. And in this case it is still not subtle, but it is nice and thick. And that’s okay, right?

Check out the driving test of the BMW i7 below:

Read more? These are the 10 most expensive top limousines in the Netherlands!

But we also have a direct design comparison between the old and the new 7 series!

