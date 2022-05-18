In the time when Daimler and Chrysler were still in one bed, Brabus sometimes wanted to get away with a Chrysler. But apart from that moment we can remember very few times that Brabus cheated with brands other than Mercedes or Smart. If you now call Mitsubishi, then you are confused with AMG. Yes, there was once a Mitsubishi Galant AMG. Other times.

Brabus is happy to announce three news today: a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Porsche 911 Turbo S and a Porsche Taycan. Normally they housed foreign brands in their Startech subdivision. Just to satisfy your curiosity: no, the Porsche Taycan did not get any extra power. The 911 and the Rolls-Royce do get something from Brabus.

The Brabus Rolls Royce Ghost

Brabus mounts a number of aerodynamic parts under the Ghost, for example a carbon fiber splitter and a diffuser of the same stuff. Rolls refused to use this material – except for the rims – on the outside of the car. The tuner provides the noble sedan with 22-inch Monoblock M wheels and tackles the interior firmly with white leather and even more carbon fiber.

The 6.75-liter V12 gets an extra 130 hp, bringing the power to a total of 700 hp. The torque is 950 Nm. The 0-100 time is now 4.6 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h. They also cleaned things up under the hood. Brabus does not seem to do anything about the chassis.

The two Porsches from Brabus

The Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet gets no less than 170 hp, so that the total output is now 820 hp. Brabus installed new turbos for the power cure. The new 0-100 time is 2.5 seconds. In addition, the Porsche gets some new parts for the outside, new rims and a custom-made interior.

As said: Brabus does not dare to venture into engine tuning with the electric Porsche Taycan. That is why they only develop new carbon fiber parts for the outside and a bright green interior for this car. Incidentally, you can put together your own interior with Brabus for all cars. Fortunately, it doesn’t have to be as pronounced as with these examples.