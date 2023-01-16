When we saw this article at Tesla rate, we thought they had written a striking satire message. You take a news item and swap the facts in the title, that does The pin also with great success. But no, apparently you can always trust that Americans will Americans. The state of Wyoming now has a proposal to ban EVs by 2035.

Indeed, 2035 is the year in which sales of new cars with petrol and diesel engines will cease in Europe. Where we want to ban internal combustion engines in our part of the world because of emissions, in the US state of Wyoming they want to maintain income and employment in the oil industry – a very important industry there.

Other arguments for banning EVs

The proposal comes from four senators. Besides the argument that the state is missing out on a lot of money, the people behind the proposal think that the state of Wyoming is not suitable for electric cars anyway. The state has long highways and poor charging infrastructure. In addition, according to the senators, the batteries are difficult to recycle.

You might think that you can install quite a few charging stations in ten years’ time. But the charging stations are not the only problem: a lot of energy would be needed to charge the cars. So in addition to investing in charging stations, more energy must be generated. They prefer to continue to invest in fossil fuels because they have done so for years and it generated a lot of employment.