Maybe take a set of Uno cards with you in the car to see if you can give back the traffic fine with the reversal card. Because apparently police camera cars don’t just hand out fines, they also have to collect them. The Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) fined the police 50,000 euros for not thoroughly analyzing the situation before deploying camera cars.

By the way, these are not speed cameras, but camera cars that the municipality of Rotterdam deployed for five weeks during the first lockdown. The cars were used to track down violators of the measures in force at the time. You understand that the AP thinks something of that. A quick analysis had been made in advance of whether the cars could be used, but it was not thorough enough.

The camera cars are Renault Zoes

By the way, these are not police cars with red-blue stripes. The camera cars in question are electric Renault Zoe’s with a superstructure on the roof. George Orwell’s Buzzing Nightmare. They resemble the well-known scanning cars that issue parking fines, but in this case they look at people.

The police will be fined because, according to the AP, they should have made an analysis of the privacy risks prior to the deployment. The police had made a different assessment and concluded on the basis of a quick, preliminary risk analysis that this was not necessary. The police may still appeal.