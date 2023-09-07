Fans of the devil’s juice still like to refer to a (now debunked) study that shows diesels actually make the air cleaner. Will these people use this article to blast Tesla, or will they welcome this? We’ll see, because it turns out that the largest Tesla Supercharger location runs (partly) on diesel generators.

The Harris Ranch Supercharger location is located between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Not only is it one of the first Supercharger locations in the world, it’s also the largest in the world. And therein lies the problem: the power grid can apparently not provide enough energy to power all 98 Superchargers.

Website SFGate reports that the largest Supercharger world has a ‘dirty little secret’. If you look a little further, past a gas station, there is a small power station that runs on diesel. The first reports of these diesel generators date back to 2015. It is not clear how many Superchargers are powered by diesel.

Can we nuance it?

We’re not going to justify it, because there are undoubtedly better ways than a diesel generator. But if you want to have a comprehensive charging network, you sometimes end up in places where the electricity grid is not sufficient. If you then use a diesel generator for the general interest (although a lot of people will not agree with this), that is still forgivable.

An earlier promise from Elon Musk makes the whole diesel story a little more painful. In 2017, Tesla’s big boss said so on Twitter (as it was then called). all Superchargers would be disconnected from the grid and run purely on solar energy. At least that is not yet the case at Harris Ranch.

The Tesla train in Berlin also runs on diesel

The brand proudly reported this week on Y (or was it X?) a video of the train traveling to and from the Tesla factory in Berlin. The train (which only goes to the factory) would run 60 times a day and carry 1,500 people. In the reactions, people quickly point out that it is striking that the train (a Bombardier Talent) has a diesel generator on board to generate energy. Incidentally, the train is not from Tesla itself, but from the company Die Niederbarnimer Eisenbahn.