Mercedes can still boast that they build the most powerful production four-cylinder in the world. Internally they call it the M139: the 2.0-liter that is in the Mercedes-AMG A 45. Now they have revised the engine with a turbo with F1 technology. The result? Less power. The new block is located in the Mercedes-AMG SL 43.

Yes, it’s a strange story. In any case, the new SL is not the best candidate for a four-cylinder in our opinion, but those are the times in which we live. What exactly did Mercedes do with the engine? They mounted a small electric motor on the turbo.

Why an electric motor on the turbo?

A turbo rotates by means of exhaust gases. Low in the revs there are few exhaust gases, so the turbo doesn’t do much yet. It then takes a while for the turbo to kick in and give you a power boost – we call this the turbo lag. By adding an electric motor to the turbo, the turbine is given a boost at low revs, so that the turbo lag disappears.

According to Mercedes, it is revolutionary and has never been used on a production car before. Although we could swear that Audi and Bentley already did it with V8 diesel engines. In any case, the power of the new four-cylinder with the revolutionary F1 turbo is 381 hp – the Mercedes-AMG A 45 with a normal turbo already produces 421 hp.

Specifications Mercedes-AMG SL 43

The new Mercedes-AMG SL 43 is not slow, by the way. The 0-100 time is 4.9 seconds and the top speed is 275 km/h. The V8 versions have four-wheel drive, but this 43 only works with rear-wheel drive. Of course you get an automatic transmission as standard. On average you should consume about 9 liters of petrol per 100 km/h. The prices for the Netherlands and Belgium have not yet been announced.