You would say that environmentalists are in favor of fuel that is partly made from corn, wheat or soy, but that is disappointing. They prefer to eat it. That is why there are now demonstrations in Germany against the current E10 fuel – and the environment minister agrees with the criticism of E10. Plants would be used that we can also eat.

“In times of multiple crises – the extinction of species, climate crisis, food crisis – applies in a very special way: plants belong on the plate, not in the tank,” said the environment minister according to Frankfurter Allgemeine. The ethanol in E10 is now partly made from crops. The opponents believe that we should not burn food in cars.

Using no food for the ethanol would increase food availability, reduce pressure on food prices and lessen the environmental impact of growing energy crops.

The end of E10 fuel in sight?

Currently, biofuel in Germany may consist of a maximum of 4.4 percent from products such as rapeseed, maize, wheat or soy. If the proposal is approved, the maximum will drop to 2.3 percent. Towards 2030, this should gradually drop to zero percent. The idea is to use things like old frying fat or liquid manure to make ethanol.

The argument that food is now being thrown into the petrol tank, invalidates the chairman of the German Farmers’ Union. He says that high-quality protein feed is also released during the production of biofuel. ‘Something also ends up on the plate during production,’ says the chairman. In any case, the last word has not yet been spoken.