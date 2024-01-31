'Haha, you should have seen your face, what an ugly cryer you are. And so much snot too, damn it', is what the Audi R8 V10 would say to you if it could talk. Because guess what? That thing isn't dead at all. And yet we have already had a disappointing farewell. According to German Automobilwoche production of the Audi R8 has not stopped at all.

The end of the Audi R8 was already announced in 2019 by then boss Bram Schot. The R8 GT would be the last version and 333 copies would be built. At the end of 2023, production of the R8 would finally stop and Audi would also sell its last V10 model. Now 2023 has already ended, but production of the R8 has not.

The Audi R8 and the V10 will remain in production for another three months

Production of the Audi R8 will continue for another three months at the Heilbronn factory. The new date of death has been set for March 29, 2023. Or maybe a few days earlier, we don't actually know. Automobilwoche does not say which version of the Audi R8 is still being built. It is no longer possible to configure the car on Audi's websites.

The V10 engine of the Audi R8 is built in Hungary. The ten-cylinder engine of the Lamborghini Huracán also comes from the same factory, so it will be a small effort to continue building engines for Audi for a while. By the way, the curtain will also fall on the Huracán this year (at least, that's what Lambo says…) and it is not clear whether its successor will also get a V10.

Why hasn't Audi production stopped?

It could be that Audi received more orders last year than they expected, and the factory is still working to clear all the orders. We will undoubtedly see how many more copies of the R8 will be built in the company's sales figures next year. Maybe you can get one last copy from the dealer?