Argentina is in mourning. Huguito Floresa great exponent of the tropical scene, has left the stage after being the protagonist of a tragic accident that left him lifeless. The event occurred in Santiago del Estero when the singer was on his national tour in Argentina to celebrate his sixth year as a soloist.

Huguito Flores accident: what happened to the singer of ‘You would have left before’ and his wife?

Huguito Flores He suffered a terrible car crash in which he was traveling with his wife, his brother-in-law and his daughter. The man from Santiago and his family were traveling to Buenos Aires to perform their show for Spring Day.

Huguito Flores died at the age of 57. Photo: Huguito Flores

However, a spectacular crash in the Route 34 Not only did it stop him from doing his job, it took his life. The ‘Super’, as he was known, died, according to local sources, due to a cardiorespiratory arrest due to the strong blows he received from the accident. His wife suffered the same fate, Carina Soledad Enriquez, and his brother-in-law, who also could not survive the accident.

One of Hugo Flores’ daughters, only 3 years old, was also in the car and suffered injuries, for which she was taken to a hospital. Due to her poor health, her prognosis is uncertain. On the other hand, his other daughter was not with them but with other relatives in the town of La Banda.

How old was Huguito Flores?

The Argentine musician, Huguito Flores, was 58 years old when he died. ‘El Súper’ had started his career as a singer in the 90s.

