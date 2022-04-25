Huguette Caland painted thighs, breasts, vulvas, buttocks at a time when abstract painting was at its peak. Hair series Bribes de corps (‘Body Parts’, 1970s), reminiscent of color fieldpainting, with large monochrome surfaces in exuberant colours. But Caland’s depictions are always ambiguous, at the same time abstract and figurative. A pair of orange-yellow thighs, pressed together and viewed from above, stand parallel to the canvas like vertical columns against a sea-green background. A self-portrait, from the same series, is a uniform pink surface with a small dark pink notch with a white triangle in the bottom center of the edge, which changes the flat surface into a pair of soft buttocks.

The idiosyncratic Caland (Beirut, 1931-2019), the daughter of Beshara al-Khoury, the first president of the republic of Lebanon after French colonization, created an exuberant and joyful body of work that went against all social and artistic conventions. After the death of her father in 1964, who had been nursed by her for five years, Caland decided that she was a visual artist. She enrolled at the International American Academy of Art in Beirut.





California

In 1970 Caland moved to Paris to fulfill her artistic aspirations. She lived there with the Romanian sculptor George Apostu. After his death, she moved to Venice, California in 1987, where she had a house and studio built. She took an active part in the art scene and was, for example, close friends with the well-known painter Sam Francis. She would always remain in the margins of the art world. A few years before her own death, in Beirut, she finally found international recognition for her work.

The drawing Hi! (1973) says it all. With sharp black lines, Caland drew a female figure who shows herself without any embarrassment, with legs spread wide and arms outstretched, like an enthusiastic embrace or like a giant leap over the white sheet of paper, rebellious and generous at the same time. Much later Caland painted a Homage to Pubic Hair (2010), a multicolored study of the pubic region. Caland’s work is in your facesexy, funny, full of self-mockery and without any shame or restraint, sometimes terrifying.





Radical eroticism

Since the 1990s, the radical eroticism in Caland’s work has been combined with a lust for decoration. In fine, patchwork-like patterns she painted carpet-like paintings, mosaic-like, with lots of cobalt, gold and silver veils, inspired by traditional Palestinian embroidery. Some of these canvases resemble lush landscapes seen from a bird’s eye view. The method also somewhat resembles embroidery: the patterns are so detailed that Caland kept ’embroidering’ on a small part of the larger area, without having an overview of the whole.

“My energy comes from the earth and gives me wings to fly – I need that more than roots,” noted Caland in her sketchbook in 1991. This cosmopolitan artist managed to bridge cultural differences between East and West, between modernity and tradition and to reconcile.

Exhibition Huguette Caland. Tête-à-Tête† Center for Contemporary Art Wiels, Brussels. Until June 12. Inl: wiels.org